India's Under-19 Team Clinches Sixth ICC World Cup Title with Stellar Performances

India's U-19 team celebrated a remarkable triumph as they claimed their sixth ICC World Cup title, led by Ayush Mhatre. A collective team effort and standout performances from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, and others, ensured India's dominance. The tournament showcased new cricketing talents and inspiring performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 10:26 IST
Team India. (Photo: @lonsaikia X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In a thrilling display of cricketing prowess, India's Under-19 team seized their sixth ICC World Cup title, epitomizing their utter dominance at the junior level. Captained by Ayush Mhatre, the young cricketers demonstrated unparalleled teamwork and determination throughout the tournament, delivering exceptional performances that inspired fans globally.

The campaign began on a high note with Henil Patel's outstanding 5/16 spell against the USA, laying the foundation for India's successes. Standout performances came from prolific run-scorers like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra, whose brilliant innings against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe set significant benchmarks.

In the climactic final against England, Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a masterclass, amassing 175 runs in just 80 balls. India's bowlers, led by RS Ambrish and Kanishk Chauhan, dismantled the opposition's chase, sealing a comprehensive hundred-run victory. This triumph marked not just a title, but a testament to the emerging cricket stars ready to make their mark on international cricket.

