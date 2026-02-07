India's Future Star: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines in Record 6th U19 World Cup Win

In an exhilarating culmination of the 2026 Under-19 World Cup, the Indian team extended their record by clinching a sixth title, a feat accentuated by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's phenomenal innings of 175 runs from just 80 balls. Suryavanshi's exceptional performance, featuring 15 fours and 15 sixes, played a pivotal role in setting a formidable target of 411/9 for their English opponents.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria excitedly congratulated the victorious Indian team, expressing his admiration for Suryavanshi's talents. Kaneria declared that Suryavanshi, with his impressive form and prodigious skills, is poised to become a new star in Indian cricket, potentially earning a place in the Indian senior team.

Despite Caleb Falconer's notable 115-run effort, England fell short of the target by 100 runs. Kaneria highlighted India's deep pool of young talent, praising players like captain Ayush Mhatre and Abhigyan Kundu. He suggested that if Suryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma continue their impressive performances, they could become a formidable opening pair for India in T20 cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)