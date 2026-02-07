Left Menu

Pakistan Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling T20 World Cup Opener

In an exciting T20 World Cup opener, Pakistan secured a three-wicket victory against the Netherlands. Despite a strong beginning, the Netherlands posted a score of 147, with Pakistan successfully chasing the target. Key performers included Sahibzada Farhan and Faheem Ashraf, who played decisive roles in clinching the win.

In a pulsating start to the T20 World Cup, Pakistan emerged victorious against the Netherlands with a three-wicket win on Saturday. After electing to bat, the Netherlands stumbled in their innings, accumulating a total of 147 runs as Pakistan dismantled their lineup in 19.5 overs.

Pakistan's chase was anchored by opener Sahibzada Farhan, who scored a swift 47 runs off 31 deliveries, setting the foundation for a successful pursuit of the target. Faheem Ashraf's explosive 29 off just 11 balls provided the finishing touch, ensuring the victory with three balls to spare.

For the Netherlands, Paul van Meekeren and Aryan Dutt were the standout performers with the ball, claiming two wickets each. However, it was Pakistan's combined team effort that reigned supreme in this closely contested match.

