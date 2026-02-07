Left Menu

Faheem Ashraf's Heroics Secure Thrilling Win for Pakistan

Faheem Ashraf's exceptional 29 off 11 balls, including three sixes, led Pakistan to a thrilling last-over win against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup. A dropped catch by Max O'Dowd proved crucial, allowing Ashraf to capitalize and secure vital points for his team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:04 IST
Faheem Ashraf
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a dramatic turn of events, Faheem Ashraf propelled Pakistan to a nail-biting victory against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup. With Pakistan needing 29 runs from the last 12 balls and three wickets in hand, all hopes were pinned on Ashraf.

The left-handed all-rounder began the penultimate over with a six and was seemingly caught out in the next delivery. However, a crucial dropped catch by Max O'Dowd transformed the match's course. Ashraf seized the opportunity, smashing 24 runs in the over, including three towering sixes.

Post-match, Ashraf shared his emotions, emphasizing that the victory brought him peace rather than joy, showcasing his dedication to the team. His heroics not only secured a win in their World Cup campaign opener but also left an irreplaceable mark in the hearts of Pakistani supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

