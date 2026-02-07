Comeback Queen Lindsey Vonn Eyes Olympic Downhill Glory Despite Injury
World champion Breezy Johnson led a weather-interrupted Olympic downhill training session, but it was Lindsey Vonn who grabbed headlines with a remarkable comeback performance. Despite her knee injury, Vonn posted the third fastest time, raising hopes for a medal on Sunday. Coach Aksel Lund Svindal remains optimistic about her chances.
In an eventful day of training for the women's Olympic downhill, Breezy Johnson set the fastest time, while Lindsey Vonn, despite a serious knee injury, made headlines by clocking the third fastest lap. Johnson completed the course in one minute 37.91 seconds.
Vonn, racing with her left knee in a brace, impressed with her time and determination. Her performance took place amid challenging conditions, with snow and low visibility halting the session prematurely after 23 skiers had completed the course.
Vonn's coach, Aksel Lund Svindal, expressed optimism about her potential medal prospects, acknowledging the obstacles she faces, including her wobbly knee. The skiing world now watches with anticipation as Vonn prepares to compete in Sunday's crucial race.
(With inputs from agencies.)
