Comeback Queen Lindsey Vonn Eyes Olympic Downhill Glory Despite Injury

In an eventful day of training for the women's Olympic downhill, Breezy Johnson set the fastest time, while Lindsey Vonn, despite a serious knee injury, made headlines by clocking the third fastest lap. Johnson completed the course in one minute 37.91 seconds.

Vonn, racing with her left knee in a brace, impressed with her time and determination. Her performance took place amid challenging conditions, with snow and low visibility halting the session prematurely after 23 skiers had completed the course.

Vonn's coach, Aksel Lund Svindal, expressed optimism about her potential medal prospects, acknowledging the obstacles she faces, including her wobbly knee. The skiing world now watches with anticipation as Vonn prepares to compete in Sunday's crucial race.

