Diplomatic Cricket: U.S.-India T20 World Clash

U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor attended a T20 World Cup match between India and the USA at the Wankhede Stadium. Gor participated in the colorful opening ceremony alongside ICC Chairman Jay Shah and met with the U.S. team. This marks their second T20I encounter after India's previous win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:17 IST
Sergio Gor, the United States Ambassador to India, attended the T20 World Cup match between India and the USA at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The event featured a vibrant opening ceremony complete with fireworks, witnessed by Gor and ICC Chairman Jay Shah.

Among the dignitaries was Rohit Sharma, former India captain and brand ambassador of the tournament. Before the match, Gor expressed support for the U.S. team on social media, sharing his excitement about the game.

Following the national anthems, Gor engaged with the U.S. players. This match is a follow-up to their first T20I showdown, which India won, in the 2024 World Cup edition. Both teams compete in Group A, alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

