Suryakumar's Lone Stand Can't Save India from USA T20 Upset

In a T20 World Cup clash, India's batting collapsed against the USA despite Suryakumar Yadav's counter-attacking half-century. Suryakumar scored an unbeaten 84, but his efforts were insufficient as USA's bowlers dominated. Shadley van Schalkwyk led the attack with a four-wicket haul, leaving India at 161 for 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:06 IST
Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Suryakumar Yadav's heroic half-century proved futile as India struggled against a spirited USA side in their T20 World Cup match. The Indian batting order crumbled under pressure, reeling at 161 for 9.

Suryakumar stood tall, scoring an unbeaten 84 runs, but the failure of his teammates to provide support was glaring. Defensive strategy initially gave way to aggressive play, but India's innings were marked by frequent wickets falling.

USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk emerged as the star bowler, striking in a crucial over to take key wickets. Skipper Yadav's valiant effort couldn't reverse the tide, as India missed the services of pace ace Jasprit Bumrah due to illness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

