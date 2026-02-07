Thrilling India-USA T20 World Cup Showdown: Key Highlights
India faced off against the USA in a gripping T20 World Cup match on Saturday. Suryakumar Yadav led India's innings with an impressive 84 not out. The USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk was the standout bowler, taking four wickets for 25 runs. India ended their innings at 161 for 9 in 20 overs.
