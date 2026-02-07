Left Menu

Thrilling India-USA T20 World Cup Showdown: Key Highlights

India faced off against the USA in a gripping T20 World Cup match on Saturday. Suryakumar Yadav led India's innings with an impressive 84 not out. The USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk was the standout bowler, taking four wickets for 25 runs. India ended their innings at 161 for 9 in 20 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:15 IST
  • India

India clashed with the USA in a captivating T20 World Cup match this Saturday, showcasing intense competition and thrilling performances.

Suryakumar Yadav delivered a formidable performance for India, remaining unbeaten at 84 and steering the team to a total of 161 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs.

On the bowling front, USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk emerged as a standout performer, claiming four vital wickets for 25 runs, posing substantial challenges to the Indian batting lineup.

