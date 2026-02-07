Thrilling India-USA T20 World Cup Showdown: Key Highlights

India clashed with the USA in a captivating T20 World Cup match this Saturday, showcasing intense competition and thrilling performances.

Suryakumar Yadav delivered a formidable performance for India, remaining unbeaten at 84 and steering the team to a total of 161 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs.

On the bowling front, USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk emerged as a standout performer, claiming four vital wickets for 25 runs, posing substantial challenges to the Indian batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)