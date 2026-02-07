Rohtak Royals Clinch Inaugural Kabaddi Champions League Title in Thrilling Finale

In an electrifying finale that kept fans on the edge of their seats, the Rohtak Royals emerged as champions of the first-ever Kabaddi Champions League, edging out the Bhiwani Bulls in a nail-biting 32-30 victory at the Sports University. Under the guidance of head coach Surender Nada, marking his debut assignment, the Royals displayed exceptional grit and strategy to clinch the prestigious title.

The final, marked by intense play and strategic brilliance, saw Rakesh Singroha become the top scorer for the Royals with eight crucial points. Supported by teammates like Milan Dahiya and Vijay Malik, Singroha's performance was instrumental in maintaining Rohtak's lead. Despite a strong fightback from Bhiwani, Rohtak's disciplined approach and tactical defenses proved decisive in securing a tight victory.

Amid mounting pressure in the closing minutes, Rohtak's collective effort and calm under pressure ensured they held off Bhiwani's challenge, showcasing their championship mettle. Coach Nada and captain Sandeep Narwal praised the team's resilience and dedication, highlighting their disciplined approach and focus throughout the league as key to their success in the historic tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)