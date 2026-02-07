Dhakshineswar Suresh: India's Rising Tennis Ace

India's tennis scene is buzzing with excitement as captain Rohit Rajpal hailed Dhakshineswar Suresh as his 'trump card' after a masterful Davis Cup performance. Suresh's victory against the world's number 88, Jesper de Jong, has levelled India's Qualifiers tie against the Netherlands at a decisive 1-1.

Rajpal expressed his confidence in Suresh from the start, considering him capable of breaking into the top 50 or even top 20 rankings. Suresh, despite facing a ranking disparity, approached the game composedly, motivated by the honor of representing India, and stayed unfazed under pressure, attributing his success to the team's unwavering support.

The team also supported Sumit Nagal, who recently returned from injury. Rajpal emphasized the importance of considering context in Nagal's performance. As the Davis Cup tie continues with the doubles match approaching, team strategy remains a priority for Rajpal and his crew.

(With inputs from agencies.)