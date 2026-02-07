Left Menu

India Triumphs in ICC T20 World Cup Opener Against USA

India started their ICC T20 World Cup campaign with a 29-run victory over the USA, thanks to disciplined bowling efforts by Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's counter-attacking 84 played a pivotal role in achieving a competitive total of 161, despite top-order failures.

Indian bowlers led the team to a 29-run win against the USA in their ICC T20 World Cup opener on Saturday, thanks to a disciplined performance by the pace and spin attack.

Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel emerged as the standout performers, restricting the USA to 132, after India posted 161/9 due to captain Suryakumar Yadav's timely 84-run knock, covering up for the top-order collapse.

While Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, and Suraj Krishnamurthi showed resilience for the USA, they couldn't withstand the experience of the Indian bowlers, unraveling against the pressure of World Cup cricket.

