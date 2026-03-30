Chennai Super Kings' Batting Woes Against Rajasthan Royals

The Chennai Super Kings faced a challenging match against the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. Batting first, Chennai managed a meager total of 127 runs.

Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger proved to be formidable opponents, with Archer taking 2 wickets and Burger also claiming 2. Ravindra Jadeja delivered a strong performance with 2 wickets, showcasing his impeccable spin bowling.

The collapse of Chennai's batting lineup highlights the Royals' sharp fielding strategy, potentially turning a critical point in this season's league standings.