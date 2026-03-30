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Chennai Super Kings' Batting Woes Against Rajasthan Royals

In a gripping Indian Premier League encounter, Chennai Super Kings struggled against Rajasthan Royals, being bowled out for 127 runs. Key performances included notable bowling from Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, while Ravindra Jadeja drew significant results with his spin, demonstrating his prowess in the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:35 IST
Chennai Super Kings' Batting Woes Against Rajasthan Royals
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The Chennai Super Kings faced a challenging match against the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. Batting first, Chennai managed a meager total of 127 runs.

Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger proved to be formidable opponents, with Archer taking 2 wickets and Burger also claiming 2. Ravindra Jadeja delivered a strong performance with 2 wickets, showcasing his impeccable spin bowling.

The collapse of Chennai's batting lineup highlights the Royals' sharp fielding strategy, potentially turning a critical point in this season's league standings.

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