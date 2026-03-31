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Thrilling T20 Battle: Punjab Kings vs. Bowlers

In a gripping T20 match, Punjab Kings scored 165/7 in 19.1 overs. Prasidh Krishna claimed the lion's share of wickets with Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada also contributing. Despite Shreyas Iyer's steady innings, the team struggled to maintain dominance, ending in a narrow finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:36 IST
Thrilling T20 Battle: Punjab Kings vs. Bowlers
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The Punjab Kings faced a challenging T20 match as they posted a total of 165/7 in 19.1 overs, navigating through a deft bowling attack. Prasidh Krishna stood out with a commendable performance bagging three crucial wickets.

Key contributions from Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada bolstered their bowling side, significantly impacting the Kings' stability. Shreyas Iyer's innings offered some resistance but couldn't tip the scales in Punjab's favor.

As wickets fell at regular intervals, Punjab Kings managed to put up a competitive scoreline. Notable performances came from Cooper Connolly, remaining unbeaten at 72, amid a tussle of skill and strategy on the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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