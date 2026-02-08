Left Menu

England Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Nepal in T20 World Cup Thriller

England narrowly defeated Nepal by four runs in a tense T20 World Cup match. Will Jacks expressed relief over the win, praising Nepal's performance. Sam Curran's crucial bowling sealed the victory. Nepal's Nandan Yadav showed pride despite the loss, emphasizing the need to improve death overs bowling.

In an electrifying T20 World Cup contest, England secured a narrow victory over a determined Nepal, winning by just four runs. The thrilling match unfolded with England setting a target of 184 for 7, only for Nepal to relentlessly pursue it, leaving the game hanging in the balance until the last over.

England's Will Jacks expressed both relief and happiness post-match, lauding Nepal for their exceptional performance, particularly in fielding and running between the wickets. He commended Sam Curran's composure and precision under pressure, which proved pivotal in the crunch moments of the match.

Despite the loss, Nepal's Nandan Yadav conveyed a mix of regret and pride, recognizing the team's competitive spirit against a formidable opponent. Yadav identified areas for improvement, notably in late-game bowling, and thanked the fervent support from their fans, emphasizing their role as the team's twelfth man.

