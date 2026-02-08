England Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Nepal in T20 World Cup Thriller

In an electrifying T20 World Cup contest, England secured a narrow victory over a determined Nepal, winning by just four runs. The thrilling match unfolded with England setting a target of 184 for 7, only for Nepal to relentlessly pursue it, leaving the game hanging in the balance until the last over.

England's Will Jacks expressed both relief and happiness post-match, lauding Nepal for their exceptional performance, particularly in fielding and running between the wickets. He commended Sam Curran's composure and precision under pressure, which proved pivotal in the crunch moments of the match.

Despite the loss, Nepal's Nandan Yadav conveyed a mix of regret and pride, recognizing the team's competitive spirit against a formidable opponent. Yadav identified areas for improvement, notably in late-game bowling, and thanked the fervent support from their fans, emphasizing their role as the team's twelfth man.

