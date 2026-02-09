Left Menu

Thrilling Finishes at WM Phoenix Open Elevate Golf's Rising Stars

Akshay Bhatia's solid performance earned him a tied third finish at the WM Phoenix Open, while Sahith Theegala narrowly missed out on two USD 20m Signature events. Chris Gotterup claimed victory with a remarkable finish, as Scottie Scheffler climbed the leaderboard with a series of impressive birdies.

Updated: 09-02-2026 13:47 IST
In a spectacular showcase of golfing talent, Akshay Bhatia delivered an impressive 4-under 68 to close tied third at the WM Phoenix Open. His performance kept him off the radar until a series of five birdies helped him compensate for previous missed cuts, heralding a promising return to form ahead of the forthcoming Signature events.

Meanwhile, Sahith Theegala, despite initially being on course for a top finish, faltered at the 72nd hole, dropping a crucial bogey that saw him tied for 18th. Despite this, Theegala's consistent record has earned him a sponsor exemption for the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach event, highlighting his potential among the rising stars of golf.

The tournament witnessed a dramatic close as Chris Gotterup clinched victory with a stunning series of birdies, capitalizing on Hideki Matsuyama's mishap in the play-off. Notably, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler displayed his resilience with a sequence of birdies, notably a 72-foot putt on No. 14, elevating him into contention, albeit narrowly missing the play-off.

