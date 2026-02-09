UAE Eyes Upset Victory in T20 World Cup

The United Arab Emirates is setting ambitious goals as they gear up for their third Twenty20 World Cup campaign on Tuesday. With sights set on a historic win, the team faces a challenging group.

Despite having won only one match in previous World Cups and failing to qualify for the last edition, the UAE's enthusiasm remains undeterred. Fast bowler Junaid Siddique emphasizes the team's newfound confidence. "A few years ago, we could only dream of pulling off a surprising win. Now, we believe we can compete with and beat any team," the 33-year-old said.

The introduction of the International League T20 in 2023 has provided UAE players with valuable experience, boosting their confidence. However, they face formidable foes in South Africa, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. The UAE opens their campaign against New Zealand at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.