BWF Unveils Major 2027 Restructuring: Expanded World Tour and Increased Prize Pools

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has announced an ambitious restructuring of its global calendar effective from 2027, featuring a significant expansion of the World Tour and increased prize money aimed at accelerating the sport's global growth.

This development follows an extended partnership with Infront, the commercial partner, which aims to double the number of televised badminton matches from 1,410 to approximately 3,000.

A revamped BWF World Tour will include 36 tournaments, structured across six tiers and introducing group-stage phases and broader global participation in major team events. The annual prize pool will significantly rise to USD 26.9 million.