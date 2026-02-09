India Knockout Nights: Revolutionizing the Future of Indian Boxing

Indian boxing is set for a transformation with the introduction of India Knockout Nights (IKN) by the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), a revolutionary professional boxing platform designed to elevate the sport in the country. The launch event unified athletes, fans, and combat sports enthusiasts, all advocating for greater visibility for Indian talent.

At the forefront of this initiative is Neeraj Goyat, India's trailblazing professional boxer, who is now channeling his efforts toward nurturing upcoming talent. Joining him were professional boxer Nishant Dev and MMA star Anshul Jubli, exemplifying the unity within India's combat sports community.

The India Knockout Nights is conceived as a structured, multi-city boxing league, offering regular fight nights for Indian athletes across various divisions. Season 1 will be streamed live on YouTube via Neeraj Goyat's channel, providing widespread access to national and global audiences.

Neeraj Goyat emphasized the initiative's significance, citing his personal experiences of limited opportunities, while Manisha Malhotra, President of IIS, articulated the organization's commitment to developing comprehensive athlete ecosystems. She highlighted that consistent, high-quality platforms are crucial for the sport's growth, and India Knockout Nights is a key step in offering a credible future for Indian fighters.

This initiative signals a transformative era for Indian boxing, not only elevating the sport but also offering a viable career path. For many aspiring boxers, the launch of India Knockout Nights brings their dreams closer to reality, promising them a stage befitting their potential. (ANI)

