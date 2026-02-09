Left Menu

Punjab Kings Gear Up for IPL 2026 with Intense Training Camp

Punjab Kings have begun their preparations for the IPL 2026 season with a training camp in Abu Dhabi. Key players are attending the session, emphasizing fitness, match practice, and team bonding. The camp builds on a previous successful event in Udaipur, aiming to solidify the team's cohesion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:41 IST
Punjab Kings have commenced their preparations for the forthcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season, kicking off with a meticulous training camp at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi from February 8 to 14. The camp hosts an array of strategic sessions on fitness, match practice, and team bonding. Key players such as Yuzvendra Chahal, Shashank Singh, and Captain Shreyas Iyer are in attendance, driving the focus on excellence ahead of the competitive season.

This initiative follows a triumphant pre-season camp in Udaipur, which took place from January 16 to 20, with both young and experienced players participating. As the team gears up, the coaching staff emphasizes integrating the players, ensuring seamless cooperation. Punjab Kings aim to capitalize on their runner-up finish in 2025 as they pursue the coveted IPL trophy this season.

Comprising a dynamic squad featuring talents like Arshdeep Singh, Harnoor Singh Pannu, and international stars Lockie Ferguson and Marcus Stoinis, Punjab Kings are set to put forth a formidable challenge. The training camps underline their commitment to molding a cohesive and winning unit for IPL 2026.

