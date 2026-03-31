Shreyas Iyer Eyes Redemption at Home as Punjab Kings Face Gujarat Titans

Shreyas Iyer, captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS), is determined to make a statement in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener against Gujarat Titans (GT) at New Chandigarh. Last season, Iyer demonstrated commendable leadership, propelling PBKS to their first final in ten years, shortly after guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to their inaugural title in a decade. Nevertheless, Iyer's performance faltered at PBKS's New Chandigarh home, a setback he aims to rectify this season.

In the last IPL season, Iyer's statistics at home were underwhelming. He managed to score just 27 runs over five innings, averaging 5.40 with a strike rate of 100.00, his highest score being 10. Conversely, his performances away from home painted a different picture, where he amassed 577 runs in 12 innings with an impressive average of 82.42 and a strike rate exceeding 181. Notably, all six of his half-centuries were achieved on foreign turf. Overall, Iyer was the sixth-highest run-scorer last season with 604 runs in 17 innings, spotlighting his consistency with an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07.

The Punjab Kings roster for 2026 reflects a mix of seasoned campaigners and young talent, featuring players like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Marcus Stoinis. The squad also boasts international stars such as Ben Dwarshuis and Lockie Ferguson. With players like Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh spearheading the bowling attack, PBKS aims to harness their varied experience to tackle the challenges of the upcoming season.