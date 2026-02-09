Left Menu

Gearing Up for Glory: Indian Table Tennis Stars Ready for WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026

As Indian table tennis sharpens its competitive edge, the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 sets the stage for top players like Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. With Indian athletes becoming formidable opponents globally, the event showcases the sport's growth within the country and offers significant rewards for winners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:42 IST
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Photo: WTT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 prepares to kick off at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, Indian table tennis players are ready to make their mark on the global stage. Leading the charge is Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, a seasoned player and Arjuna Awardee, who regards India's contingent as a 'genuine threat' to global competitors. The tournament, starting Tuesday, will host over 80 participants from more than 15 nations across five categories: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.

The Indian lineup is notably more robust this year, with Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah ranked as the top-seeded men's duo and Shah alongside Diya Chitale leading in Mixed Doubles. India boasts three players in the top 16 Men's Singles, including Gnanasekaran himself, a marked improvement from last year's standings. Gnanasekaran expresses his optimism, acknowledging Indian table tennis' exponential growth, with several players now in the global top 100.

The event holds personal significance for Gnanasekaran, set to compete in his hometown. Meanwhile, Chitale and Shah enter Chennai following triumph in Muscat, further strengthening their resolve. The WTT Star Contender Chennai also serves as a pivotal platform, with champions walking away with USD 17,000 and 600 global ranking points, emphasizing the tournament's weight on the international calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

