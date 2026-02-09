Left Menu

Pakistan's T20 World Cup Decision: Key Talks Underway Amidst Tensions

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi announced that a decision on whether to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India will be made soon. Engaged in discussions with the ICC and Bangladesh, Naqvi emphasized negotiations and upcoming consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before any official announcement.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi revealed on Monday that an announcement regarding Pakistan's participation in the T20 World Cup match against India is imminent, pending a decision in the next 24 hours. These remarks came during a press conference highlighting discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Bangladeshi officials, including Aminul Islam Bulbul.

Naqvi stated that the PCB is awaiting a response from the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board on various issues before making any decisions. He noted that Pakistan would consult with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once the ICC provides further guidance, with considerations of Bangladesh's concerns regarding security leading to their withdrawal from playing in India.

Addressing potential consequences, Naqvi dismissed fears over possible repercussions from the ICC's warnings, indicating Pakistan's resilience under Field Marshall Asim Munir's leadership. Discussions with the ICC deputy chair Imran Khawaja included addressing grievances, such as the interruption of recent Indo-Pak bilateral engagements and Bangladesh's request for future concessions, to mitigate losses from their tournament exit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

