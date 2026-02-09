Netherlands' Saqib Zulfiqar Eyes Upset in ICC T20 World Cup

Amid the excitement of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Netherlands' all-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar has expressed both optimism and the hurdles faced by associate nations as they prepare for matches against formidable opponents, Namibia and defending champions India.

In an interview with ANI, Zulfiqar emphasized the resilience required by associate teams, noting the financial disparities compared to full-member nations. Despite these challenges, he expressed pride in their competitive spirit, especially after nearly defeating Pakistan in a thrilling encounter.

The tournament has showcased the growing abilities of associate teams, with the USA and Nepal pushing Test teams like India and England respectively. With upcoming matches, the Netherlands squad, led by Scott Edwards, is eager to spring an upset.

