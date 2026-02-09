Left Menu

Netherlands' Saqib Zulfiqar Eyes Upset in ICC T20 World Cup

Netherlands all-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar shares his excitement and challenges faced by associate nations, as his team prepares for ICC T20 World Cup matches against Namibia and India. Highlighting the progress of associate teams, Zulfiqar reflects on their recent close contests, aiming to upset top cricket nations.

Saqib Zulfiqar. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Amid the excitement of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Netherlands' all-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar has expressed both optimism and the hurdles faced by associate nations as they prepare for matches against formidable opponents, Namibia and defending champions India.

In an interview with ANI, Zulfiqar emphasized the resilience required by associate teams, noting the financial disparities compared to full-member nations. Despite these challenges, he expressed pride in their competitive spirit, especially after nearly defeating Pakistan in a thrilling encounter.

The tournament has showcased the growing abilities of associate teams, with the USA and Nepal pushing Test teams like India and England respectively. With upcoming matches, the Netherlands squad, led by Scott Edwards, is eager to spring an upset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

