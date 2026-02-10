Left Menu

Pakistan Relents: Cricket Diplomacy Triumphs for T20 Showdown

Pakistan has lifted its boycott of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match after discussions with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. This decision came after multilateral talks aimed at maintaining cricket's spirit and continuity. The match is set for February 15 in Colombo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-02-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 00:27 IST
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has decided to lift its boycott of the upcoming T20 World Cup match against India, following diplomatic efforts by Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to mediate the situation. The game, a highlight of the tournament, will proceed as planned on February 15 in Colombo.

The Pakistan government declared its decision after significant multilateral discussions. Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief, Aminul Islam, publicly urged Pakistan to participate, emphasizing the move's importance for the sport's global continuity.

In the wake of the decision, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received appeals from Sri Lanka's President, urging him to help resolve the deadlock. The Pakistan Cricket Board, involved in discussions with the International Cricket Council, has set forth demands, including a resumption of Indo-Pak bilateral cricket matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

