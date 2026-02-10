Left Menu

Namibia Ready to Conquer at T20 World Cup 2026

With a history of perseverance and growth, Namibia enters the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 with confidence. Fueled by past achievements and bolstered by recent victories, the team, led by captain Gerhard Erasmus, is eager to make a mark against formidable opponents, starting with the Netherlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:19 IST
Namibia Ready to Conquer at T20 World Cup 2026
Gerhard Erasmus's father, Francois Erasmus (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited declaration of readiness, Namibia's cricket captain Gerhard Erasmus, backed by his father Francois, asserted that the team is prepared to face any competitor in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The declaration comes ahead of their opening match against the Netherlands in Delhi.

Francois Erasmus, while speaking to ANI, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming tournament and praised the evolving cricket culture in Namibia over the last five years. He also lauded India's warm hospitality, which the team has enjoyed since their arrival.

Despite historically modest performances, Namibia has made notable progress in recent years, with memorable victories and consistent participation in T20 World Cups since 2021. Their journey in this year's tournament began with a match against the Netherlands, with captain Erasmus feeling optimistic about their chances.

TRENDING

1
Macron Advocates for EU Eurobonds to Counter Dollar Dominance

Macron Advocates for EU Eurobonds to Counter Dollar Dominance

 France
2
Turmoil in Lok Sabha: Opposition's Vocal Protest

Turmoil in Lok Sabha: Opposition's Vocal Protest

 India
3
Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Amidst Lok Sabha Turmoil

Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Amidst Lok Sabha Turmoil

 India
4
Ranchi Clash: Car Attack on Transgender Individuals Leads to Arrests

Ranchi Clash: Car Attack on Transgender Individuals Leads to Arrests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026