Namibia Ready to Conquer at T20 World Cup 2026

In a spirited declaration of readiness, Namibia's cricket captain Gerhard Erasmus, backed by his father Francois, asserted that the team is prepared to face any competitor in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The declaration comes ahead of their opening match against the Netherlands in Delhi.

Francois Erasmus, while speaking to ANI, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming tournament and praised the evolving cricket culture in Namibia over the last five years. He also lauded India's warm hospitality, which the team has enjoyed since their arrival.

Despite historically modest performances, Namibia has made notable progress in recent years, with memorable victories and consistent participation in T20 World Cups since 2021. Their journey in this year's tournament began with a match against the Netherlands, with captain Erasmus feeling optimistic about their chances.