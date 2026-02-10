Serena Williams: A Potential Return to Tennis?

In a surprising development, tennis icon Serena Williams has appeared on the list of athletes eligible for return to the sport as of February 22, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). Speculation continues to swirl around the 23-time Grand Slam champion's potential comeback.

Despite reentering the anti-doping testing pool last year, Williams had previously downplayed the possibility of returning to competitive tennis. Her recent appearance on NBC's 'Today' show, where she sidestepped questions about her future in tennis, has only fueled the rumor mill further.

The 44-year-old last played in the 2022 U.S. Open and has not won a Grand Slam singles title since 2017. The Women's Tennis Association has yet to comment on her potential return, maintaining silence outside normal business hours.