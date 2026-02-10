Left Menu

Serena Williams: A Potential Return to Tennis?

Serena Williams is eligible to return to tennis from February 22, although it's uncertain if she will. The 23-time Grand Slam winner, aged 44, is discussed after rejoining the anti-doping testing pool, suggesting a potential comeback to the sport she dominated for two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:07 IST
Serena Williams: A Potential Return to Tennis?

In a surprising development, tennis icon Serena Williams has appeared on the list of athletes eligible for return to the sport as of February 22, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). Speculation continues to swirl around the 23-time Grand Slam champion's potential comeback.

Despite reentering the anti-doping testing pool last year, Williams had previously downplayed the possibility of returning to competitive tennis. Her recent appearance on NBC's 'Today' show, where she sidestepped questions about her future in tennis, has only fueled the rumor mill further.

The 44-year-old last played in the 2022 U.S. Open and has not won a Grand Slam singles title since 2017. The Women's Tennis Association has yet to comment on her potential return, maintaining silence outside normal business hours.

TRENDING

1
Namibia vs Netherlands: ICC T20 World Cup Clash in Numbers

Namibia vs Netherlands: ICC T20 World Cup Clash in Numbers

 India
2
Odisha's Four-Lane Highway Upgrade: A Path to Enhanced Connectivity

Odisha's Four-Lane Highway Upgrade: A Path to Enhanced Connectivity

 India
3
China Reaffirms Unification Drive, Vows to Counter Separatists in Taiwan

China Reaffirms Unification Drive, Vows to Counter Separatists in Taiwan

 Global
4
Sabarimala Gold Scandal: CPI(M) Accused of Investigative Bias

Sabarimala Gold Scandal: CPI(M) Accused of Investigative Bias

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bias, safety, and accountability gaps persist in deployed healthcare AI systems

Why renewable energy in MENA depends more on economic stability than resources

Cyber threat intelligence can no longer survive without AI

Artificial intelligence could change future of antimicrobial drug discovery: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026