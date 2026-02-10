Clash of Titans: UAE vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Showdown

On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates' cricket team, led by captain Muhammad Waseem, won the toss and decided to bat first in their T20 World Cup match against New Zealand.

The teams head into the game with their line-ups unchanged. UAE squad members include Aryansh Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, and captain Muhammad Waseem himself, among others.

New Zealand's cricket roster features key players like wicketkeeper Tim Seifert and batsman Finn Allen. Both teams are expected to deliver a thrilling performance as the competition heats up.

(With inputs from agencies.)