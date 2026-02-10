David Miller's Veteran Calmness Paves Way for Proteas' T20 Glory

David Miller, the seasoned South African batter, is playing a vital role in guiding the Proteas towards their maiden ICC T20 World Cup victory. His experience and composed demeanor are seen as pivotal in nurturing the younger players and leading the team.

South Africa has commenced their World Cup campaign with a strong performance, defeating Canada by 57 runs. Next, they face Afghanistan, followed by a face-off with New Zealand. Miller emphasizes the need to stay focused, approaching each game one at a time.

Recovering from a recent adductor muscle strain, Miller feels he's in shape to give his all for the team. His seasoned insight offers both on-field strategy and off-field guidance, vital for maintaining the unit's belief and coherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)