Swinging Into 2026: Saudi Ladies International Kicks Off LET Season

The 2026 Ladies European Tour season has begun with the prestigious PIF Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club. This season-opening tournament features 120 players from more than 30 nationalities, all competing for a lucrative $5 million prize.

Leading the Indian contingent is Diksha Dagar, who aims to improve her 2025 ranking of 25th. She is joined by fellow Indians Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs, Hitaashee Bakshi, and Aditi Ashok. The event is significant as it kicks off a record-breaking season where players will compete for over 40 million euros.

This tournament is now a key fixture in the LET schedule, being held at the Riyadh Golf Club for the third consecutive time. Notable players include 2025 LET Order of Merit winner Shannon Tan and previous tournament winner Patty Tavatanakit, making for an exciting start to the global series.

