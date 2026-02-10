Left Menu

Swinging Into 2026: Saudi Ladies International Kicks Off LET Season

Five Indian golfers are set to compete in the 2026 Ladies European Tour's opener, the PIF Saudi Ladies International. Held at the Riyadh Golf Club, the event hosts 120 players from over 30 countries competing for a prize purse of $5 million USD. The LET features record prize money this year.

Leading the Indian contingent is Diksha Dagar, who aims to improve her 2025 ranking of 25th. She is joined by fellow Indians Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs, Hitaashee Bakshi, and Aditi Ashok. The event is significant as it kicks off a record-breaking season where players will compete for over 40 million euros.

Leading the Indian contingent is Diksha Dagar, who aims to improve her 2025 ranking of 25th. She is joined by fellow Indians Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs, Hitaashee Bakshi, and Aditi Ashok. The event is significant as it kicks off a record-breaking season where players will compete for over 40 million euros.

This tournament is now a key fixture in the LET schedule, being held at the Riyadh Golf Club for the third consecutive time. Notable players include 2025 LET Order of Merit winner Shannon Tan and previous tournament winner Patty Tavatanakit, making for an exciting start to the global series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

