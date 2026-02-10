ICC Concessions Secure Pakistan's Return to World Cup Action

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has offered concessions to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to persuade them to end their boycott of matches against India during the T20 World Cup. The specifics of these concessions will be disclosed only after the tournament, according to an insider.

The boycott, initially announced by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in solidarity with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, was resolved following dialogue involving PCB, ICC, and intervention from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissinayake. These discussions resulted in Pakistan agreeing to resume playing against India.

Despite the ICC announcing no sanctions against Bangladesh and offering future events to them, details of what the PCB stands to gain remain undisclosed. Talks touched upon potential financial benefits, though these await ICC board approval for the next fiscal period.

(With inputs from agencies.)