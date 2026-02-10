Left Menu

ICC Concessions Secure Pakistan's Return to World Cup Action

The ICC has promised the Pakistan Cricket Board concessions to end their boycott of matches against India, with details to be disclosed post-T20 World Cup. This decision followed discussions involving various stakeholders, including Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and the Sri Lankan President, contributing to the resumption of cricketing ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:20 IST
ICC Concessions Secure Pakistan's Return to World Cup Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has offered concessions to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to persuade them to end their boycott of matches against India during the T20 World Cup. The specifics of these concessions will be disclosed only after the tournament, according to an insider.

The boycott, initially announced by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in solidarity with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, was resolved following dialogue involving PCB, ICC, and intervention from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissinayake. These discussions resulted in Pakistan agreeing to resume playing against India.

Despite the ICC announcing no sanctions against Bangladesh and offering future events to them, details of what the PCB stands to gain remain undisclosed. Talks touched upon potential financial benefits, though these await ICC board approval for the next fiscal period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Tightens Social Media Takedown Timeline to Three Hours

India Tightens Social Media Takedown Timeline to Three Hours

 Global
2
TMC's Dilemma: To Sign or Not to Sign the No-Confidence Notice Against Om Birla

TMC's Dilemma: To Sign or Not to Sign the No-Confidence Notice Against Om Bi...

 India
3
Tragic Loss: MBBS Student's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation

Tragic Loss: MBBS Student's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation

 India
4
OPPO K14x 5G Launched: Premium Design with All-Day Power

OPPO K14x 5G Launched: Premium Design with All-Day Power

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026