New Zealand Cruise to Victory Over UAE in T20 World Cup Clash

New Zealand asserted their dominance over the United Arab Emirates in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The Mitchell Santner-led team clinched a resounding 10-wicket win, successfully chasing the UAE's formidable target of 174 runs with 28 balls to spare.

Standout performances from Tim Seifert and Finn Allen saw them remain unbeaten, scoring 89 and 84 runs respectively, as they propelled New Zealand to victory in just 15.2 overs. Their impressive collaboration produced a record 175-run partnership, marking the highest for any wicket in T20 World Cups to date. Unyielding in Chennai since 2011, New Zealand flexed their cricketing muscles early, creating a swift 78/0 in the initial six overs.

The UAE, after opting to bat first, showed resilience by posting a competitive 173/6. Captain Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu's partnership was pivotal, adding 107 runs. Waseem's unbeaten 66 and Sharafu's 55 anchored the innings, despite quick dismissals that checked their momentum. Matt Henry and company applied the brakes with strategic wickets.

Looking ahead, New Zealand is set to face South Africa at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, while the UAE will meet Canada in Delhi. The clash against South Africa will be another crucial encounter for the unbeaten Kiwis.