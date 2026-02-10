Pakistan's U-Turn: Financial Interests and Cricket Diplomacy Drive Decision to Play India

In a surprising twist, Pakistan has decided to face off against India in the upcoming T20 World Cup, citing significant financial implications as the reason for reversing their earlier boycott. The decision comes amidst mounting pressure from multiple cricket boards, including Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and potential sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, taking a swipe at Pakistan's change of heart, highlighted the economic motivations behind the move. Singh argued that Pakistan realized the tournament's importance and the substantial financial losses they could incur, including the risk of losing hosting rights and facing potential bans if they proceeded with their initial decision to boycott.

In response to the developments, former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly expressed relief, emphasizing the separation of sports and politics. He welcomed Pakistan's participation, noting that India-Pakistan matches are iconic and hold great interest for fans. Meanwhile, former cricketer Atul Wassan criticized Pakistan's indecisiveness, terming it a 'drama' that demoralizes players. Madan Lal echoed the sentiment, stating that the clash between these two cricketing nations is essential for the tournament's allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)