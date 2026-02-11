Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Health Crisis Puts T20 World Cup Plans in Jeopardy

Indian cricket opener Abhishek Sharma's participation in the T20 World Cup match against Namibia is uncertain as he battles a stomach infection. Hospitalized in Delhi, his condition casts doubt over his presence in the upcoming match. Team management hopes for his recovery before facing Pakistan in Colombo.

Flamboyant Indian cricket star Abhishek Sharma has been struck by a stomach infection, resulting in his hospitalization. His ailment puts his participation in the T20 World Cup match against Namibia on Thursday in serious doubt.

The 25-year-old has been under medical care in a Delhi hospital for two days. A BCCI source reported ongoing tests to determine the exact cause of his condition, with no confirmation yet on his discharge timing.

The Indian team remains optimistic for Sharma's rapid recovery with hopes of fielding him against Pakistan on February 15 in Colombo. Prior to his illness, Sharma left head coach Gautam Gambhir's dinner party early on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

