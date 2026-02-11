Left Menu

Olympians Excel: Medals and Milestones in Wintry Feats

Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic medal drought continues in the team combined event, but potential redemption awaits in her core slalom events. Norway's Johannes Høsflot Klæbo edges closer to the gold medal record, while emotional victories mark Norway's biathlon. Meanwhile, the USA women's hockey team routs Canada, asserting their dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cortinadampezzo | Updated: 11-02-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 09:31 IST
Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin's medal drought at the Winter Olympics extended to seven races as the U.S. team missed out on a podium finish in the team combined event. Shiffrin, the most successful World Cup racer ever, aims for a comeback in her core events later in Milan Cortina.

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, the Norwegian cross-country star, secured his seventh Olympic gold by winning the men's sprint, one gold away from the all-time record. Norway had an emotional day in biathlon with Johan-Olav Botn and Sturla Holm Laegreid securing medals.

In women's hockey, the U.S. claimed a dominant win over Canada, continuing their winning streak. Swedish siblings Isabella and Rasmus Wranå triumphed in mixed doubles curling, while Germany's Julia Taubitz excelled in women's luge. Italian speedskater Arianna Fontana added another gold to her record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

