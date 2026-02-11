Afghanistan Cricket Match: Key Highlights
The Afghanistan cricket team was bowled out for 187 runs in a match against a formidable South African bowling attack. Key performances included Lungi Ngidi's three wickets and a notable 84 runs by Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The game featured strategic run-outs and disciplined bowling from both sides.
- Country:
- India
In a gripping cricket match, Afghanistan's team managed to score 187 runs before being bowled out by South Africa. The standout performer for Afghanistan was Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 84 runs.
South Africa's bowling was spearheaded by Lungi Ngidi, who claimed three wickets, showcasing exceptional skill and precision. Crucial contributions also came from George Linde and Marco Jansen, who together orchestrated key dismissals and run-outs.
The match highlighted the strategic prowess of both teams, with several players contributing to a competitive game. Such performances underscore the dynamic and unpredictable nature of cricket, making it a thrilling sport to watch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ashwin Defends Tariq Amid Bowling Action Controversy
Resilient Australia's T20 Journey Despite Bowling Setbacks
Australia's Bowling Brigade Faces ICC Challenge without Fame Trio
India's Dominant Bowling Performance Shakes Up USA in T20 World Cup Clash
Sri Lanka Spins Victory over Ireland Through Mendis Brothers' Batting and Dominant Bowling