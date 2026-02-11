Afghanistan Cricket Match: Key Highlights

In a gripping cricket match, Afghanistan's team managed to score 187 runs before being bowled out by South Africa. The standout performer for Afghanistan was Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 84 runs.

South Africa's bowling was spearheaded by Lungi Ngidi, who claimed three wickets, showcasing exceptional skill and precision. Crucial contributions also came from George Linde and Marco Jansen, who together orchestrated key dismissals and run-outs.

The match highlighted the strategic prowess of both teams, with several players contributing to a competitive game. Such performances underscore the dynamic and unpredictable nature of cricket, making it a thrilling sport to watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)