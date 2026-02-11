Melbourne City's Historic Triumph: Marcus Younis Secures Knockout Spot

Melbourne City emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Ulsan HD on Wednesday, marking a historic moment as the team advanced to the Asian Champions League Elite knockout rounds for the first time. Marcus Younis's stoppage-time strike sealed the win for the Australian side.

Younis found the net three minutes into added time, ensuring Melbourne City's fourth win in the league phase and a guaranteed top-eight finish. 'Today was about the team; it's a first in Melbourne City's history to reach this stage,' expressed Younis, who is currently on loan from Danish side Brondby.

The match saw City initially take the lead through Max Caputo's 36th-minute header, only for Ulsan HD's Darijan Bojanic to equalize. Younis clinched the winner with a volley following Kavian Rahmani's pass. Melbourne City's climb to fourth place leaves them trailing behind leading Japanese teams readying for the next round of the competition.

