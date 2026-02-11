Left Menu

Gurbaz Shines Despite Afghanistan's Super Over Heartbreak Against South Africa

Rahmanullah Gurbaz ascended to the fifth position among Afghanistan's top run-scorers in all formats, achieving this milestone during an intense T20 World Cup clash against South Africa, which ended in a gripping double Super Over where Afghanistan narrowly missed victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:15 IST
Gurbaz Shines Despite Afghanistan's Super Over Heartbreak Against South Africa
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has carved a niche for himself as one of Afghanistan's cricketing stalwarts, achieving the distinction of becoming the nation's fifth-highest run-scorer in all formats. The 24-year-old accomplished this during an electrifying T20 World Cup encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where he scored a formidable 84 off just 42 balls against South Africa.

Gurbaz's remarkable innings allowed him to surpass his opening partner, Ibrahim Zadran, in the elite list of run-getters for Afghanistan. Zadran, now ranking sixth, has accumulated 4,188 runs in 110 matches, boasting an impressive average of 39.14 with seven centuries and 27 half-centuries to his name.

Despite Gurbaz's heroic efforts, the match culminated in a nail-biting Super Over climax. After both teams recorded 187 runs, the match progressed to a thrilling Super Over contest. Although Afghanistan managed to put up a strong fight, South Africa eventually triumphed as they clinched the victory in the second Super Over.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mission Olympic Cell Powers Athletes' International Aspirations

Mission Olympic Cell Powers Athletes' International Aspirations

 India
2
Surge in Direct Tax Collections: A Closer Look

Surge in Direct Tax Collections: A Closer Look

 India
3
Election Commission Launches Extensive EVM & VVPAT Awareness Campaign Across India

Election Commission Launches Extensive EVM & VVPAT Awareness Campaign Across...

 India
4
Teen's False Kidnapping Story Exposed for College Motive

Teen's False Kidnapping Story Exposed for College Motive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026