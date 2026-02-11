Gurbaz Shines Despite Afghanistan's Super Over Heartbreak Against South Africa

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has carved a niche for himself as one of Afghanistan's cricketing stalwarts, achieving the distinction of becoming the nation's fifth-highest run-scorer in all formats. The 24-year-old accomplished this during an electrifying T20 World Cup encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where he scored a formidable 84 off just 42 balls against South Africa.

Gurbaz's remarkable innings allowed him to surpass his opening partner, Ibrahim Zadran, in the elite list of run-getters for Afghanistan. Zadran, now ranking sixth, has accumulated 4,188 runs in 110 matches, boasting an impressive average of 39.14 with seven centuries and 27 half-centuries to his name.

Despite Gurbaz's heroic efforts, the match culminated in a nail-biting Super Over climax. After both teams recorded 187 runs, the match progressed to a thrilling Super Over contest. Although Afghanistan managed to put up a strong fight, South Africa eventually triumphed as they clinched the victory in the second Super Over.

