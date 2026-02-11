Triumph and Challenges: Anish Bhanwala's Bronze Amidst Kazakh Dominance at Asian Shooting Championship

Anish Bhanwala, the World Championship silver medallist, impressively secured a bronze in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol category at the Asian Shooting Championship. His achievement highlighted day eight of the competition, which saw Kazakhstan achieving four gold medals, underscoring their dominance.

India maintained a strong performance overall, topping the medal tally with 41 golds. Notable achievements included Adriyan Karmakar clinching gold in the 50m rifle prone junior men's event. Despite facing stiff competition, Indian shooters continued to shine.

The championship featured remarkable performances from various countries. Japanese shooter Dai Yoshioka broke records with a perfect final series, while Kazakhstan's Nikita Chiryukin and Islam Satpayev bagged multiple medals, showcasing exemplary skills. In the junior categories, Indonesia's Muhamad Fawwaz Aditia Farrel set new records, adding to the event's competitive spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)