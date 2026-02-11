UEFA and Real Madrid Settle Super League Dispute

UEFA and Real Madrid have struck an agreement, effectively ending the legal battle over the controversial European Super League. The governing body of European soccer and the Spanish club declared on Wednesday that they have reached an 'agreement of principles' which emphasizes the importance of sporting merit. This accord aims to bolster the overall well-being of European club football.

The agreement will address the contentious issues from the Super League proposal, which had sparked widespread criticism and backlash from fans and governments alike. This came after Real Madrid sought compensation from UEFA in October, following a court ruling dismissing UEFA's appeals against the Super League.

Originating in 2021, the Super League attracted initial backing from 12 prominent European clubs but quickly crumbled under pressure. Despite this, Real Madrid remained a staunch supporter of the initiative, even after Barcelona's recent withdrawal. Attempts to reinvigorate the idea with a new 'Unify League' concept have yet to gain significant traction.