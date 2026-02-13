Soccer-Atletico hit Barcelona for four to take giant step toward Copa del Rey final
The hosts pressed high and doubled their lead eight minutes later as Antoine Griezmann finished low into the far corner.
Atletico Madrid tore Barcelona apart with four first-half goals to secure a 4-0 victory on Thursday in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, leaving the holders staring at a near impossible task in the return match.
Atletico struck in the sixth minute at a raucous Metropolitano stadium when Eric Garcia turned into his own net as goalkeeper Joan Garcia let what was a simple back pass slip under his boot. The hosts pressed high and doubled their lead eight minutes later as Antoine Griezmann finished low into the far corner. Barca fell further behind in the 33rd minute with Ademola Lookman slotting home from close range.
Atletico added a fourth in first-half stoppage time, Lookman squaring from the left for Julian Alvarez to drive into the top corner. Barca pushed after the break but were kept at bay and had Garcia sent off in the 85th minute after a VAR review for hauling down Alex Baena as he ran through on goal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)