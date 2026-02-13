Soccer-Atletico hit Barcelona for four to take giant step toward Copa del Rey final

Atletico ​Madrid tore Barcelona apart ​with four first-half ‌goals to ​secure a 4-0 victory on Thursday in the first leg of their ‌Copa del Rey semi-final, leaving the holders staring at a near impossible task in the return match.

Atletico struck in ‌the sixth minute at a raucous Metropolitano stadium when ‌Eric Garcia turned into his own net as goalkeeper Joan Garcia let what was a simple back pass slip under his boot. The ⁠hosts ​pressed high ⁠and doubled their lead eight minutes later as Antoine Griezmann finished ⁠low into the far corner. Barca fell further behind in ​the 33rd minute with Ademola Lookman slotting home from ⁠close range.

Atletico added a fourth in first-half stoppage time, Lookman squaring ⁠from ​the left for Julian Alvarez to drive into the top corner. Barca pushed after the break but ⁠were kept at bay and had Garcia sent off in ⁠the 85th ⁠minute after a VAR review for hauling down Alex Baena as he ran through ‌on goal.

