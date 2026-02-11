Left Menu

The Debate Over Usman Tariq's Unique Bowling Action: A Legal or Controversial Pause?

Usman Tariq, a Pakistani off-spinner, has stirred debate in the cricket world with his unique stop-and-pause bowling action. While some, like Kevin Pietersen, claim it's illegal, others, including Ravichandran Ashwin and Anil Chaudhary, assert its legality. Ashwin calls for real-time testing to ensure compliance with ICC rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:40 IST
Usman Tariq
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Usman Tariq, the Pakistani off-spinner, is making waves in the cricket community due to his unconventional stop-and-pause bowling technique. Renowned for an impressive record of taking 11 wickets in just four T20Is at an outstanding economy rate, Tariq is seen as a potential game-changer against India.

The legality of Tariq's bowling action has ignited a debate, with former England captain Kevin Pietersen labeling it illegal. However, Indian cricketing legend Ravichandran Ashwin strongly supports Tariq, suggesting the use of a real-time testing tool to verify its compliance with ICC's 15-degree elbow rule.

Former cricket professionals, including South Africa's ex-analyst Prasanna Agoram and India's Aakash Chopra, have appealed for a healthy discourse on Tariq's talent, affirming the legality of his method. Meanwhile, ex-umpire Anil Chaudhary has validated the fairness of Tariq's delivery.

