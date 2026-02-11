Travis Head Leads Australia to Commanding Win in T20 World Cup Opener
Australia's stand-in captain Travis Head hailed a strong start to the T20 World Cup with a resounding victory against Ireland. The Aussies won by 67 runs, with Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa showcasing exceptional bowling performances. Mitchell Marsh missed the game due to injury, with Head stepping in as captain.
Australia's national cricket team began their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign with a decisive victory over Ireland, thanks to a stellar bowling performance from Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa. The match, held in Colombo, saw Australia secure a 67-run win after restricting Ireland to a mere 115 runs.
Stand-in captain Travis Head expressed satisfaction, terming the win a 'nice start' to the tournament. He commended the efforts of Ellis and Zampa, each bagging four wickets, and lauded their leadership in Australia's attack.
Missing from the squad was Mitchell Marsh, intended captain, who sustained an injury during training. Head filled in commendably, guiding the team to triumph. Australia gears up for their next encounter against Zimbabwe, set for Friday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
