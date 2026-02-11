Left Menu

Travis Head Leads Australia to Commanding Win in T20 World Cup Opener

Australia's stand-in captain Travis Head hailed a strong start to the T20 World Cup with a resounding victory against Ireland. The Aussies won by 67 runs, with Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa showcasing exceptional bowling performances. Mitchell Marsh missed the game due to injury, with Head stepping in as captain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:53 IST
Travis Head Leads Australia to Commanding Win in T20 World Cup Opener
Travis Head. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Australia's national cricket team began their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign with a decisive victory over Ireland, thanks to a stellar bowling performance from Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa. The match, held in Colombo, saw Australia secure a 67-run win after restricting Ireland to a mere 115 runs.

Stand-in captain Travis Head expressed satisfaction, terming the win a 'nice start' to the tournament. He commended the efforts of Ellis and Zampa, each bagging four wickets, and lauded their leadership in Australia's attack.

Missing from the squad was Mitchell Marsh, intended captain, who sustained an injury during training. Head filled in commendably, guiding the team to triumph. Australia gears up for their next encounter against Zimbabwe, set for Friday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

TRENDING

1
Fruit Dealer's Murder Sparks Political Uproar

Fruit Dealer's Murder Sparks Political Uproar

 India
2
Outrage in Indore Over Alleged Desecration: Arrests Made

Outrage in Indore Over Alleged Desecration: Arrests Made

 India
3
U.S. Reengages with WHO Amid Controversial Guinea-Bissau Vaccine Study

U.S. Reengages with WHO Amid Controversial Guinea-Bissau Vaccine Study

 Global
4
UK Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling on AI Patents: A New Dawn for Innovators

UK Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling on AI Patents: A New Dawn for Innovators

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026