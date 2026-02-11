West Indies Triumphs Over England: Rutherford and Motie Shine in T20 World Cup Clash
Sherfane Rutherford's unbeaten 76 and Gudakesh Motie's stellar bowling led West Indies to a 30-run victory over England in the T20 World Cup group stage. Despite a strong start by England, their batsmen faltered under West Indies' spin attack. Rutherford's late partnership drives sealed the win for West Indies.
Sherfane Rutherford's masterful 76 not out and Gudakesh Motie's effective bowling powered West Indies to a decisive 30-run victory against England in a crucial Group C match of the T20 World Cup. The Caribbean side held its ground amidst a fierce challenge in a thrilling encounter held at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.
Set a challenging target of 197 by West Indies, England's batsmen struggled to capitalize on their initial momentum, with only Sam Curran offering substantial resistance with his 43 not out. The English innings faltered under the pressure of West Indies' strategic spin bowling led by Motie, who claimed three valuable wickets for 32 runs.
Earlier, Rutherford's explosive batting revived West Indies after a shaky start, aided by key partnerships with Powell and Holder. This substantial late charge propelled the team to a formidable total of 196/6, ultimately outmatching England's response.
