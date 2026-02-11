Left Menu

Tilak Verma: The Batter Who Can't Let Go of His Bat

Indian cricketer Tilak Verma finds it challenging to be without his bat, feeling out of place without it. His childhood habit of visualizing high-pressure games, like the World Cup final, keeps him focus-driven. Despite recent injuries, Verma remained mentally prepared and rejoined the team in the T20 WC warm-up game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:04 IST
Tilak Varma. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian cricket sensation Tilak Verma has admitted that he feels uneasy when without a bat for even a single day, likening it to entering another realm.

Verma's nightly ritual involves visualizing himself under big-match pressure, a habit fostered since childhood, which aids in maintaining his competitive edge. Recently, despite undergoing surgery for a testicular injury, Verma stayed mentally attuned to the game and returned strong, participating in the T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa earlier this month.

In upcoming matches, defending champions India are set to face Namibia next in the T20 World Cup 2026, aiming to maintain their leading position in Group A after a decisive win over the USA. The team is also gearing up for the highly anticipated showdown against Pakistan in Colombo and concluding their group-stage matches against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

