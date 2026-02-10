Italy Acquires Renaissance Gem: Antonello da Messina's 'Ecce Homo'

Italy recently secured Antonello da Messina's illustrious 'Ecce Homo' painting for $14.9 million, effectively preventing it from being auctioned in New York. The acquisition of this rare piece, illustrating Renaissance mastery, was confirmed by the culture minister.

The masterpiece features a dual-sided depiction — a powerful image of Jesus Christ crowned with thorns and a penitent Saint Jerome set against a rocky backdrop. Of Messina's approximately 40 surviving works, nearly half reside in Italy, enhancing its art collections.

Art historians note that Messina created four versions of 'Ecce Homo'. Two other versions are located in Italian institutions, and one is housed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Originally part of a Spanish private collection, the newly acquired work was expected to sell at Sotheby's for $10-15 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)