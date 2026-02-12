Rugby-Highlanders lose All Blacks lock Holland for Super Rugby season

New ​Zealand lock ​Fabian Holland ‌has been ​ruled out of the Super Rugby ‌season and the inaugural Nations Championship tests against France, Italy and Ireland after ‌dislocating his shoulder in last ‌week's pre-season win over Moana Pasifika. "He will have surgery next week and is ⁠expected ​to return ⁠in time to be available for selection ⁠for the All Blacks tour (of South ​Africa) in August," the Highlanders said ⁠in a statement.

Netherlands-born Holland was named ⁠World ​Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2025 after making ⁠his All Blacks debut against France and ⁠earning ⁠12 test caps in the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)