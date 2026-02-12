Brazilian President Lula to visit South Korea for summit with Lee
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 12-02-2026 08:30 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 08:30 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit South Korea between February 22 and 24 to have a summit with President Lee Jae Myung, Lee's office said on Thursday. Lula and Lee will hold a summit on February 23 and there will be a state dinner, the presidential Blue House said in a statement.
The leaders will discuss ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors including climate, energy, aerospace and defence. Brazil is South Korea's largest trading partner in South America.
