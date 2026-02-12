Brazilian President Lula to visit South Korea for summit with Lee

​Brazilian ​President Luiz Inacio ‌Lula da ​Silva will visit South ‌Korea between February 22 and 24 to have a summit ‌with President Lee Jae ‌Myung, Lee's office said on Thursday. Lula and Lee will hold ⁠a ​summit ⁠on February 23 and there will ⁠be a state dinner, the ​presidential Blue House said ⁠in a statement.

The leaders will discuss ⁠ways ​to enhance cooperation across various sectors including climate, ⁠energy, aerospace and defence. Brazil is South ⁠Korea's ⁠largest trading partner in South America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)