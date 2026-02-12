PNB announces 'Soldierathon 2026' ahead of its 132nd Foundation Day celebrations

Punjab National Bank (PNB), the nation's leading public sector bank, announced the 'PNB Soldierathon 2026' at its corporate office in Dwarka, signalling the commencement of celebrations leading up to the Bank's 132nd Foundation Day, according to a release. This marks the second edition of PNB's marquee marathon, and this year the half-marathon is under the Soldierathon theme, reaffirming the bank's enduring commitment to honouring the Indian Armed Forces while promoting fitness, discipline, and national pride.

The pre-launch ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Major Surendra Poonia, VSM, Limca Book Record Holder and former Special Forces officer of the Indian Army, in the presence of PNB MD & CEO Ashok Chandra, PNB Executive Directors, senior bank officials, representatives from the Armed Forces and veteran community, and marathon runners. "PNB Soldierathon 2026 - Run with Soldiers, Run for Soldiers" is envisioned as a nationwide movement that brings together soldiers, veterans, citizens, youth and fitness enthusiasts, reinforcing PNB's larger purpose of nation-building through social responsibility and community engagement. As part of the pre-launch, PNB unveiled the official name, theme, T-shirt and medal of 'PNB Soldierathon 2026'. The audience was also presented with a short film showcasing highlights of the PNB Half Marathon 2025, reflecting the growing scale and impact of PNB's flagship fitness initiatives.

Addressing the audience, Ashok Chandra, MD&CEO, PNB, said, "As we approach PNB's 132nd Foundation Day, we are delighted to announce the second edition of the PNB Half Marathon under the theme 'PNB Soldierathon 2026 - Run for Soldiers, Run with Soldiers', which will take place on 5th April 2026. This theme is to mark the success of Operation Sindoor and is our tribute to the Armed Forces. Founded by our great freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai, PNB has always stood for nation-building, and this year we are dedicating our celebrations to the brave soldiers who safeguard our country. Beyond commemorating our Foundation Day, this initiative reflects our commitment to promoting fitness, good health and a stronger sporting culture across India. We invite citizens, sportspersons and the entire PNB Parivaar to stand in solidarity with our armed forces and make this a truly impactful movement." Major Surendra Poonia appreciated PNB's sustained efforts, noting that such initiatives play a crucial role in building national consciousness, encouraging fitness and deepening the civil-military connect.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by PNB ED Bibhu P. Mahapatra. (ANI)

