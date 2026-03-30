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Armed Forces Tribunal Caseload and Vacancies Unveiled

From 2021 to January 2026, 44,622 cases were registered with India's Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), with 11,097 cases still pending, Parliament was informed. The AFT, inaugurated in 2009, manages disputes related to army, navy, and air force service issues. Several regional benches face vacancies, affecting case handling efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:42 IST
Armed Forces Tribunal Caseload and Vacancies Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

The government disclosed that a total of 44,622 cases were registered with the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) from 2021 to January 2026, leaving 11,097 cases pending. The data was presented in Parliament in response to a query, revealing the tribunal's caseload over the past years.

According to detailed figures shared by Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, the cases registered year by year demonstrated varying pendency rates. For instance, in 2021, the pendency stood at 3,431, while in 2023 it significantly dropped to 534, indicating improvement in case disposal over the years.

Furthermore, several regional AFT benches, like those in Jabalpur, Guwahati, and Srinagar, are currently facing staffing challenges, operating with two vacancies each. This inadequacy could potentially hinder the tribunal's ability to dispense justice promptly, necessitating urgent attention from the defence ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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