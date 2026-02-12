IRS (Retd.) Deepak Pandit Nominated as Representative of Indian Cricketer’s Association to MCA Governing Council

Deepak Pandit, widely known across popular media as the ''White Singham of Mumbai Customs,'' has been nominated as the Representative of the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) on the Governing Council of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for the term 2026–27. The nominations, effective 09 January 2026, recognises Pandit's rare blend of cricketing pedigree, administrative acumen, and unwavering commitment to integrity in public service. With a membership of over 1,800 former international, test and first class cricketers, the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) represents the interests and welfare of players and engages with the MCA and the BCCI on player-related matters. Pandit's association with cricket runs deep and distinguished. Long before his celebrated tenure in the customs department, he made his mark as a formidable fast bowler for the Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy team. Renowned for his destructive swing bowling and a rare, lethal ''banana'' in-swing, Pandit consistently troubled top-order batsmen and went on to captain the side, earning respect for both leadership and performance. His exploits extended across elite club cricket and the rain-soaked challenges of the Kanga League, where he achieved the exceptional feat of claiming all ten wickets in a single innings, an accomplishment that remains a benchmark of bowling excellence. Pandit steadily transitioned into cricket administration and management at the national and international levels. In 1996, he served as Selector, PRO, and Assistant Manager of the Junior Indian cricket team that participated in the ICICI Lombard Cricket World Cup Challenge. During this tenure, his strategic vision and organisational skills came to the fore. He successfully brought Reliance Industries on board as the team's sponsor and orchestrated high-profile felicitation ceremonies, first at the Indian High Commission in London, hosted by then High Commissioner Dr. L. M. Singhvi, and later in the UAE at the hands of Sheikh Al Nahyan. These initiatives not only elevated the team's stature but also underscored Pandit's ability to bridge sport, diplomacy, and corporate engagement. His administrative contributions continued with key roles as Manager of the Indian Under-19 team for the India tour of West Indies tournament. Across these assignments, Pandit earned a reputation as a firm yet empathetic administrator, one who balanced discipline with player welfare and long-term development. It is this multifaceted legacy that has led to his appointment as ICA's representative. As part of the Governing Council, Pandit will represent the interests and welfare of current and former Indian cricketers, participate in policy formulation, and uphold the association's constitutional and ethical framework. His role includes acting as a vital liaison between players and the Mumbai Cricket Association, addressing matters related to contracts, playing conditions, welfare schemes, and grievance redressal, while promoting transparency, integrity, and accountability in cricket governance. With decades of experience spanning elite performance, international exposure, and high-stakes administration, Deepak Pandit's induction into the ICA governing framework is widely seen as a move that strengthens player representation and institutional credibility. His appointment signals a continued commitment to safeguarding the rights of cricketers while nurturing the future of the game in Mumbai and beyond, through the collaborative ecosystem of the Indian Cricketers' Association and the Mumbai Cricket Association.

